DUBAI- Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has announced a donation of AED10 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished, especially children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by natural disasters and crises.

His contribution to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which will help in-need communities in 50 countries, will take the form of essential foodstuffs and will be distributed by Al Habtoor Group. The Group will coordinate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and local charity institutions in beneficiary countries.

Donations and contributions from business sectors, companies, and government and private sector institutions have poured into the 1 Billion Meals initiative since it opened the door for donations at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Its aim of providing a food safety net for vulnerable groups around the world reflects the moral responsibility and humanitarian commitment of the UAE.

The initiative has also witnessed broad public engagement, represented by the willingness of individuals from all segments of society and of different age groups to donate to the initiative. Through the initiative, UAE society is demonstrating its spirit of generosity and consolidating its role as an influential contributor to international efforts to confront humanitarian challenges such as the hunger crisis.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman, Al Habtoor Group, said, "I find it shocking that in the 21st century hundreds of millions are still dying from starvation. We all have a duty to help eliminate such evils according to our means."

"Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we are setting a noble example by implementing principles ingrained in us from our fathers and grandfathers related to philanthropy more faithfully than any other part of the globe. We have long invested in good causes for the betterment of the humanity without differentiating between the beneficiaries’ nationality, religion or skin colour. And I am grateful for my ability to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives," he added.

Al Habtoor concluded, "Every little effort brings us closer to achieving the target of 1 Billion Meals. We must all actively contribute to this national mission in gratitude to God Almighty for all the goodness he has bestowed on us."