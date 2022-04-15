For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is not just a blessed month but also an eventful period in the history of Islam. Countless historical events occurred in Ramadan. We present some of the key events that took place during the holy month that have made an impact on Islam’s progress.

Of the key events, the most important one for Muslims in this month was the revelation of the Noble Quran, the ultimate guidance for mankind, to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Another key event that took place during Ramadan was the battle of Badr, which was a defining moment in the history of Islam and Muslims. This decisive battle laid the foundation of the Islamic state and made Muslims a force to be reckoned with in the Arabian Peninsula.

Yet another major event that occurred during Ramadan in the eighth year of Hijra was the bloodless conquest of the holy city of Makkah; it was a great moment in the history of Islam. The treaty of Hudaybiya heralded the conquest, and a large number of people embraced Islam after this treaty.

Among the many events that took place after the 8th Hijri was the Battle of Tabuk. During Ramadan in the 10th Hijri, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dispatched Caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib as the head of an army to Yemen. The Yemeni tribe of Hamadan embraced Islam and joined the Muslim army.

And it was in Ramadan that Sayyida Khadija bint Khuwaylid, the first wife of the Prophet (pbuh) and the first person to accept Islam, died.

The 37th Hijri marked the death of Abdullah Ibn Omar Ibn Al Khattab, the son of the second caliph, Umar ibn Al Khattab, while in the 43rd Hijri, Amr Ibn Al As died.

Aisha (RA), one of the wives of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), passed away in Ramadan in the 58th year of Hijra. Caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib passed away in the year 40 Hijra in Kufah. The Mongols were defeated for a second time in the Battle of Shaqab which also took place in Ramadan of 1187 CE while Salahudeen Ayyubi (Saladin) defeated the Crusaders at the Battle of Hattin.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).