Try a lavish four-course Ramadan special menu at Dhaba Lane, a restaurant taking diners back to the taste of the rustic dhabas in India. Priced at Dh59 per person, the menu is available from 6pm — 9pm. It includes assorted dates, Rooh Afza, and a fruit platter to break your fast, followed by the four-course meal including cold starters, Dum Biryani and more.

The Brazilian-Lebanese restaurant in Address Beach Resort is serving a specially curated menu to elevate your Iftar experience. With indoor and outdoor seating arrangements, a variety of fan-favourite delicacies will be served right to the table. It includes Ramadan juices, hot and cold mezze, soups, mains, and desserts. From sunset till 8pm (regular a la carte menu will be served after). Dh228 per person. Kids aged 0-6 years dine free. Kids 7-12 years get 50 per cent off.

Indulge in an unforgettable Iftar experience at Punjab Grill, a modern Indian restaurant located in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dh150 for a set menu for Iftar which includes classics like Butter Chicken, Biryani and more, available until 8pm. For those wanting to try out a more festive and grand feast, go for the decadent option priced at Dh350.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

