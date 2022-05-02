From the luxurious to the laid-back, the natural to the novel, Abu Dhabi's residents and visitors looking to celebrate in authentic and culturally-rich venues were spoilt for choice by the capital's increadible choice of iconic cultural, hospitality and entertainment attractions.

This was through the momentous and memorable Iftars, and Suhoors held across the Emirate over the last few weeks in coordination with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

A few of the city's Iftars took a walk on the wild side, with guests dining up-close and personal with nature. Al Ain Zoo hosted a unique and memorable experience with its Iftar with the Lions where, after a sunset tour around Al Ain Safari, guests dined with the 'kings of the jungle' over an extraordinary gastronomic set-menu experience on the edge of the lions' territory.

Over at Emirates Park Zoo, guests could break their fast with either of two safari stars at the Zoo's Iftar with the Giraffes or Iftar with the Elephants. In addition to the atmospheric Iftar spread, both experiences offered free full-day admission to the Zoo to explore the colourful menagerie of wildlife, an up-close-and-personal feeding experience with the animals, an eclectic African drumming experience and educational tours and talks.

Igniting the appetite of Abu Dhabi's adventure-seekers, Pura Eco Retreat in Jebel Hafit Desert Park catered for Iftar and Suhoor around the campfire, complete with luxury glamping and authentic camping experiences at the base of Jebel Hafit mountain. The Hafit Foothills Lounge by Pura served a sensational Iftar and Suhoor under the stars, allowing for an authentic culinary experience in traditional style, surrounded by nature.

Lovers of art and culture dined under the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi dome on Saadiyat Island. Here, Ramadan was refined with a three-course Emirati-French fine dining Iftar experience in the chandeliered brasserie Fouquet's Abu Dhabi, whilst its sister outlet, the laid-back Art Lounge, served a lighter à la carte Iftar overlooking the lights of the city. On Yas Island, the world's first Warner Bros. Hotel, the WB™ Abu Dhabi, served a culinary journey of colourful cuisines and aromatic flavours of the Levant at the family-favourite Sidekicks. With fun for the entire family, Iftar featured meet-and-greets with WB™ character favourites such as Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin.

Whether at the foot of its high-rises or sat along its shorelines, the emirate's leading hotels made sure to have their guests seated with the best views of Abu Dhabi. The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal served Suhoor on its Grand Lawn, overlooking Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, whilst on the other side of the city, the Royal Yacht Restaurant took its guests on an idyllic one-hour Iftar cruise along the Corniche to view the shimmering skyline.

Escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, though serving up panoramic views of downtown, the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas on Saadiyat Island hosted Suhoor on the Beach, an authentic and luxurious Bedouin-style experience offering a gourmet Arabic and French-style Suhoor Tea.

Suhoor at Café by the Fountain at Emirates Palace was an intimate affair at one of Abu Dhabi's most iconic locations with diners able to connect amidst the mesmerising water feature and enjoy authentic Arabic cuisine, a celebration set to the dulcet tones of traditional Oud performers.

Over the last month, Abu Dhabi also witnessed several unique Suhoor experiences held by world-class luxury brands, including Cartier, Dolce & Gabbana and Boucheron, supported by DCT Abu Dhabi's Retail Abu Dhabi, an industry platform that engages with brands to bring strategic and innovative campaigns and experiences to Abu Dhabi.

