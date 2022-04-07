Holidays by flydubai is offering amazing packages to a number of exciting destinations for the upcoming Eid holiday.

The special offers to Baku, Bishkek, Istanbul, Maldives and Yerevan start from just AED1,949 ($531) per person, including flights and hotel.

The Eid packages are available for booking by April 20, 2022 and for travel between April 30 and May 5, 2022.

Baku

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku offers a wonderful mix of cultural influences and offers a vibrant getaway for this coming Eid. The Old City, with its medieval character, is a Unesco world heritage site and not to be missed. To discover Baku’s rich history, one can visit the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the famous stone Maiden Tower, two of the most iconic monuments in Baku.

Eid packages to Baku start from AED1,949 per person for three nights including return flights, a four-star hotel stay and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Bishkek

With its proximity to the Kyrgyz Ala-Too mountains and the Ala Archa National Park, Bishkek offers a great getaway for adventurers. If one prefers to stay in the city, one can enjoy Bishkek’s vibrant nightlife and cultural scene with a visit to the National Museum of Fine Arts or the city’s Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Eid packages to Bishkek start from AED2,299 per person for three nights including return flights, a three-star hotel stay and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Istanbul

Istanbul is one of the most popular cities in Turkey. Offering the best of European and Asian culture, Istanbul has plenty of options for shopping, dining and sight-seeing. One can enjoy a stroll through the Grand Bazaar, indulge in local flavours or discover the famous Blue Mosque and Topkapi Palace. Istanbul has something for everyone.

Eid packages to Istanbul start from AED2,499 per person for three nights including return flights, a three-star hotel stay and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Maldives

One can soak up the sun and enjoy the perfect beach holiday to celebrate Eid with a stay in the Maldives. With its long stretches of white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters one can enjoy a relaxing break at the beach or get active with plenty of options for water sports including snorkelling amongst the beautiful coral reefs.

Eid packages to the Maldives start from AED4,749 per person for three nights including return flights, a four-star hotel stay, breakfast and transfers. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Yerevan

Located at the spectacular backdrop of Mount Ararat, Armenia’s capital Yerevan is a fascinating city to explore. Its rich history and culture, along with great food and the option to visit the beautiful countryside offers plenty of options for travellers.

Eid packages to Yerevan start from AED1,999 per person for three nights including return flights, three-star hotel stay and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Travel requirements

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the Covid-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

