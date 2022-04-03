Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has addressed a message of greetings to Omani people, residents in Oman and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement to this effect reading as follows: ‘Upon the advent of Ramadan, His Majesty the Sultan has addressed a message of greetings to Omani citizens, residents of Oman and the whole Islamic nation.

‘His Majesty the Sultan prayed to the Almighty Allah to shower abundant blessings of Ramadan on all Muslims. His Majesty the Sultan has underscored the significance of all individuals and establishments’ maintaining compliance to precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic, notably by adhering to instructions issued by the authorities.’

