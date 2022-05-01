His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued his special pardon to more than 300 inmates convicted in various cases on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

"His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the Supreme Commander, issues his special pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted in various cases. An official source in the Royal Oman Police stated that those who were honored with the royal pardon reached 304 inmates, including 108 foreigners," Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement.

The pardon comes from His Majesty the Supreme Leader on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr 1443 AH, and out of consideration for their families.

