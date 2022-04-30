MAKKAH - The number of worshipers in the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Holy Mosque has reached nearly 19 million during the holy month of Ramadan.



Director of the General Department of Northern Expansion Eng. Walid Al-Masoudi said that the third Saudi expansion, in cooperation with all partners of success, received about 18,911,278 worshipers for all the five obligatory prayers, in addition to the Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers.



The expansion received more than 500,000 worshipers per hour, half of them with 250 worshipers inside the expansion, and the other half with 250 worshipers in the squares, he said.



Al-Masoudi added that the worshipers were divided throughout the days of Ramadan in all the floors of the expansion building, in the ground floor, first floor, first mezzanine, second, and second mezzanine with balconies, and the surrounding northern and western squares.



Al-Masoudi stressed that these efforts come under the directives of the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, in fulfillment of the aspirations of the wise leadership.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).