Thousands of guests at Dubai’s Global Village are enjoying a memorable Eid Al Fitr this week with daily fireworks and opening hours extended from 5pm until 2am for the final week of Season 26.

The multicultural destination provides the perfect spot for an unforgettable holiday, with 26 country pavilions representing 80 cultures, Carnaval adventures, entertainment, fun-filled attractions and activities for guests of all ages as well as fireworks every night.

For a traditional Arabic ambiance, the air conditioned, open-air Majlis of the World remains open over the Eid holidays as a perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family. Main Stage shows are back and guests are making sure they get their fill of Global Village shopping before the season ends.

Prize Draw

Appealing to the automotive and adventure-lovers amongst us, the region’s favourite family destination has launched the Eid Grand Prize Draw, giving guests a chance to win a brand-new Ford Bronco SUV.

Until May 6, guests can enter the draw by purchasing an entry ticket or get twice the chance by booking their tables at Majlis of the World; winner will be announced on the final day of Season 26 on May 7.-

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).