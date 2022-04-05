RIYADH — The first region in Saudi Arabia which breaks its fast during the holy month of Ramdan is the Umm Alzamool Border Crossing, Dr. Abdullah Al-Misnad, founder and chairman of the Committee for Naming the Distinctive Climate Cases said on Monday on his Twitter account.



Al-Misnad clarified that the people fasting at the Umm Alzamool Border Crossing, which is located southeast of the Empty Quarter and connects through it directly between Saudi Arabia and Oman, are the first to break their fast at approximately 05:34 p.m.



This region is administratively affiliated to Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province,



Al-Misnad said that the last people who break their fast in the Kingdom at 07:01 p.m. are in the Ras Alsheikh Hamid in northwest Saudi Arabia, which is located between the start of the Gulf of Aqaba and the end of the Red Sea and belongs to the Tabuk region.



Between the Umm Alzamool Border Crossing and the Ras Alsheikh Hamid there’s a distance of 2,200 km horizontally, with a time difference of about 01:27, Al-Misnad confirmed.



He added that while people in the Umm Alzamool are praying Isha, the people at Ras Alsheikh Hamid would be praying Maghrib.

