DUBAI -- Emirates Islamic bank has announced that it has contributed AED 5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food to underprivileged and vulnerable groups suffering from food insecurity in 50 countries.

The contribution of the Emirates Islamic bank helps provide basic foodstuffs to individuals and families in lower-income communities in the countries covered by 1 Billion Meals. The initiative is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with United Nations agencies, regional networks focused on providing food security to vulnerable groups, and local humanitarian institutions and charities, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the targeted countries.

By donating to the campaign, the bank joins a long list of charity and humanitarian pioneers, including institutions, companies and individuals who have announced their support for the 1 Billion Meals initiative since its inception. Their contributions, starting at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, form part of a comprehensive social movement that includes various entities, institutions and community groups acting in solidarity with the needy and the hungry, and that embody the value of giving, which is firmly rooted in Emirati society.

Commenting on the contribution, Salah Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said, "As we observe the holy month of Ramadan, we are delighted to contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative, one of the largest campaigns to fight hunger in the world. Through this noble initiative, we will continue to support the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in elevating the quality of life worldwide. At Emirates Islamic, we have a long-term commitment to contribute to the UAE’s efforts in addressing global humanitarian challenges and advancing charitable work that reflects the true values of Emirati culture."

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.1billionmeals.ae&umid=85AEC5C3-DC4B-0E05-A8D8-AF72DCC4B618&auth=d95b31bf228f812d834cf2cf03f5e34fa7215184-6afb74bb001ab8b2f03cc7c897cfed29f593d782; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending "Meal" or "وجبة" via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through the campaign’s call center via toll-free number 8009999.