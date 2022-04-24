The Community Support Committee on Saturday implemented a voluntary initiative in Tafileh to provide Syrian children with eid clothes.

Under the theme, "Eid Clothing", the initiative, supported by UNHCR and implemented by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), is part of a series of charitable events made throughout Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, for the benefit of the Syrians and Yemenis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Launched to promote a sense of social cohesion, the initiatives include iftar banquets and the distribution of meals, among other activities.

