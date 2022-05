The crescent of the month of Shawwal could not be sighted from the Tamir observatory or from the observatory of Majmaah University in Hautat Sudair on Saturday, which means that Sunday (May 1) will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan and Monday (May 2) will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, local media reported.





