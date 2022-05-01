Eid Al Fitr is a time for the whole family to come together and celebrate the festive occasion.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has curated a range of activities taking place across the city for families to enjoy.

From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities at markets and malls, here are some of the top leisure and entertainment to hit in Dubai.

Cultural district at Al Seef

The cultural district of Al Seef features a vibrant street market, authentic Emirati souq, hotel stay packages and dining deals. Kids will also love the Museum of Illusions with its 60 visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, optical illusions and immersive rooms that are designed to tease the senses and trick the mind.

Dubai Festival City Mall

The Dubai Festival City Mall will be hosting a special concert with A-list artists: Nassif Zeytoum and Rahma Riad at the South OverFlow parking on May 3 at 8.30 pm, as well as fireworks, display on the second day of Eid.

Tickets to the concert are available on Platinum List. Furthermore, until May 8, Dubai Festival City Mall will host the Night Market in collaboration with Ripe by the Bay.

The indoor Emirati Village will also highlight UAE traditions such as Hakawati (storyteller) and workshops for the kids, traditional setups, and calligraphy.

Al Khawaneej Walk

The Al Khawaneej Walk promises family and friends a fun-filled week of activities, mouth-watering dining deals and roaming entertainment.

Dubai Dolphinarium

Talented sea creatures will leave audiences spellbound at the Dolphin and Seal Show at Dubai Dolphinarium. Book online to avail 30 per cent off with the promo code RAMADAN30 valid until May 8.

At La Mer, food outlets have planned festive menus, great dining offers and lives entertainment from 5 pm onwards. The Dubai Food Festival ‘Dine and Win’ promotion will also run over the Eid break, giving visitors who dine at La Mer the chance to win a family vacation to Paris.

Over at Bluewater's Island, Eid celebrations will feature daily roaming entertainment, henna and kids' activities every day until May 7. A fireworks display will light up the sky above Ain Dubai on the second day of the festive holiday.

Spectacular fireworks will also take place at The Pointe on the first day of Eid.

