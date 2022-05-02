Head to Ewaan Restaurant at Palace Downtown for an Arabian-inspired dinner with family and loved ones. Enjoy a buffet spread with a wide range of Lebanese and international dishes; from Mezze and classic Lamb Ouzi to grilled seafood and mouth-watering Arabic desserts and much more. Today, from 6:30-10:30pm. Priced at Dh325 including water and soft drinks. For bookings, contact 04 4287961.

Families are invited to watch the PJ Masks mini stage show at Deerfields Mall’s main atrium, Level 2, and have the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with the hero trio. This interactive mini show is full of singing and dancing; kids will also get to participate in a Hero Training Session with the PJ Masks characters and learn what it takes to be a hero. Till May 8, from 4pm - 9:30pm daily.

For those who are planning to spend the long weekend in Dubai, OPA at Fairmont, Sheikh Zayed Road, offers the perfect getaway to a Greek party island. Expect delicious traditional dishes crafted with precision and cooked with love and passion. The food is complemented with entertainment including Zorba dances and more. A special performance will take place today by Greek musician Kostas Karagiozidis who will be playing the Bouzouki - a popular musical instrument from Greece - throughout the evening.

The Zone at Circle Mall is hosting a fun-filled Eid celebration, where one of the offers is a Special Eid Family Combo with lots of fun, play, active entertainment and yummy food treats for a family of 4 (2 parents + 2 kids) for Dh250. Inclusions for kids are a one-hour play at any one attraction, a Game Card loaded with 5 games, and any savory or sweet combo. Inclusions for adults are a savory meal or a sweet meal. Offer is valid till May 8. For more information check www.thezonearcade.com

Families are invited to enjoy a day out in the sun, sand and sea with the hotel’s day pass. With complimentary access to pool and beach, guests can watch a serene sunset over Qasr Al Watan and complete the experience with light refreshments and a 30-minute ‘Mini Beach Treat’ massage in a private beach cabana for two, priced at Dh1,990.

The hotel’s flagship restaurant Cordelia has offers for lunch and dinner this Eid priced at Dh250 per person. Enjoy a selection of cold mezze including Fattoush, Tabbouleh and Hummus and move on to enjoy dishes such as the mixed grill platter, lamb chops and Hammour with Harrah sauce, as well as a selection of signature desserts. 50% for kids aged 6-12, free for kids aged 5 and below. From today till May 5.

Head to Jolly’s at DMCC for a special Eid Biryani Festival offering the famous biryani dish from around India including the cities of Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The park is offering guests a chance to make the most of the Eid break with exciting shows, daily fireworks and great buys for shoppers as Season 26 draws to a close on May 7. For the final week of the season, Global Village has also extended opening hours from 5pm until 2am.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

