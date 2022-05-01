From electronics to fashion and fine jewellery, hundreds of retailers are offering special discounts on a massive range of goods all over the country.

This weekend is the perfect time to shop from money off to cashback deals and the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has curated a list of some of the best retail promotions that residents and visitors can take advantage of over the holiday period.

Here are some of the best ones:

Watches and jewellery – a timeless gift

Daniel Wellington’s classic and timeless designs will appeal to everyone for a watch, jewellery, or accessories for every occasion. This Eid in Dubai, spend more and save Dh200 off every Dh1,000 purchase; Dh250 off every Dh1,200 purchase and Dh300 off with a spend of Dh1,500.

Shop from a wide range of luxury watch collections at Time House and use their buy one get one free offer, available on selected items.

Spend Dh1,000 on selected beautiful gold and jewellery items at Damas and be rewarded with a gift voucher worth Dh300.

Shoppers at Jawhara Jewellery can purchase gold jewellery worth Dh5,000 to Dh9,999 to be gifted a complimentary jewellery box or bag. Alternatively, they can spend Dh10,000 and above to be given a free pearl bracelet or watch for women.

Shoppers can get a complimentary jewellery box or bag for diamond jewellery purchases from Dh1,500 to Dh2,999. From D3,000 to Dh 4,999, receive a free pearl bracelet or watch for women. Diamond jewellery purchases worth Dh5,000 and above get one gram of 22k coins, in line with the value of the purchases made.

Shop for electronics this Eid

Samsung offers a cashback offer of up toDh 500 on purchases of all Samsung electronics valued above Dh 99. With its massive range of electronics brands, Harman House has said it would reward shoppers with a special gift to purchase selected products. Buy a Samsung S21, and shoppers can take home a complimentary headset.

Clothes and shoes for loved ones

By shopping at Hollister Co, shoppers can save Dh100 with every purchase of Dh500 or more.

Fashionable items for men, women and children are available at Giordano. Special offers are being delivered on selected items, including buy one get one free.

Are you looking for a new pair of shoes? Payless footwear store is helping shoppers save during Eid with a buy one, get one free offer in store.

Kitchen appliances and beauty products

Stock and style home cooking spaces with a special buy one get one free offer on selected items from Simply Kitchen. Handpicked beauty products at Faces also offer a buy one and get one free on selected items.

