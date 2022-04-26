The UAE’s banking sector will mark Eid Al Fitr holidays from 29th of Ramadan till 3rd of Shawwal.

The banks are scheduled to resume work on the 4th of Shawwal, UAE Barq reported on Monday.

Based on astronomical calculations, the banks are expected to remain closed from April 30 till May 4 – as per Gregorian calendar. However, the dates could change, depending on the moon sighting.

Till Monday, the Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr for the public sector employees.

This means the public sector will remain closed from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break.

