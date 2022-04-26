The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter KHDA, wrote "Schools will be closed the week starting Monday, May 2."

Students will enjoy a 7-day long holiday and resume classes from Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.