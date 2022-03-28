The Ministry of Education on Sunday set working hours and the start of classes in schools in the Kingdom during the holy month of Ramadan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the first period in morning-shift schools begins at 8am, and the seventh class, or the last class, ends at 12:50pm.

Evening-shift school lessons begin at 12:30pm, and the seventh class, or the last class, ends at 4:45pm.

The duration of each class extends for 40 minutes in the morning and 35 minutes in the evening.

