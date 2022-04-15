DUBAI- Tomorrow, on Saturday, April 16, the first Most Noble Numbers charity auction opens the floor for bidding on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers in Dubai, with its proceeds going towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished.

Organised by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), the Most Noble Numbers charity auction will include special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers.

The auction’s proceeds will go towards supporting the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries, especially children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by disasters and crises.

The auction supports the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is seeking to send one billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in need around the world – especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.

Special Numbers in Dubai The first Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.

Single and Double Digit Tomorrow’s Most Noble Numbers charity auction will offer a set of special Dubai vehicle plate numbers – most notably the single-digit plate number AA8 – in addition to three double-digit plate numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.

Unique Phone Numbers In addition, Etisalat is putting up the Diamond+ mobile number 549999999 and the Diamond mobile numbers 569999995, 569199999, 569999955, 565566666.

Whereas, du is putting up the mobile numbers 581111113, 589999991, 586666663, 581333333, 586333333; Cross-Border Food Security The Most Noble Numbers charity auction supports the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest in the region, to offer food support to those in need around the world.

The initiative aims to involve everyone in charity and humanitarian work, including individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and the essential food security for the most needy groups, and opened the door to participation in a comprehensive societal movement aimed at weaving a network for those who cannot find a livelihood.