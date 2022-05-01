Dubai is known as the place where ‘the world comes to shop’ and not without reason. From super-swanky malls that can rub shoulders with the five star hotels in terms of luxury selling top fashion brands in clothes and jewellery, to hypermarkets and stores selling electronics and other items to traditional souks selling some pretty authentic stuff, Dubai really has it all.

And for those looking to grab some bargain buys, Dubai boasts a number of destinations that are worth their dirham in affordability.

If you are looking out for some budget-friendly last-minute Eid shopping, these places will definitely leave you spoilt for choice. From the Hamdan Shopping Centre in Abu Dhabi to Zam Zam Market in Sharjah there are hundreds of stores, and markets across the country selling a variety of clothing, accessories, footwear, perfumes and more - all at reasonable prices.

Khaleej Times trawled the streets to bring you these super affordable places where come out looking like a million dirhams.

Come take your pick:

Karama

Karama is one of the oldest residential and commercial localities of Dubai and the area is dotted with hundreds of shops in many of its complexes where shoppers can buy items like clothing, souvenirs, accessories, and other products at bargain prices. The Karama Market, Karama Shopping Complex, Al Atar Shopping Centre and Karama Center are quite popular places to shop for anything from mobiles to jewellery to electronics and of course clothes, tonnes of it, at reduced prices.

Meena Bazaar

Meena Bazaar is the ideal hub for all your festive shopping needs, offering everything under the sun ranging from the latest trends in fashion, to a number of discount offers and traditional Indian and Pakistani outfits from reputed fashion brands. It has a great line of clothing for men ranging from kurtas to sherwanis. This market in Dubai is also a favourite among tourists who will often go out of their way to find the nicest shoes and apparel.

Here you can grab a women’s top at Dh10 or splurge up to Dh3,000 on a fancy one. Shirts can be had for Dh20, with some tags going as high as Dh500.

Al Ghuwair market, Rolla

Ghuwair Market is a top shopping favourite among Sharjah residents and is one of the oldest markets in the emirate. One can find almost everything in this shopping destination, from stores lined with clothes upon clothes to your favourite home décor items, make-up items, bags, toys, and also boasts many eateries to cater to the hungry shoppers.

The best thing about this place that shopaholics love is bargaining!

Hamdan Shopping Centre, Abu Dhabi

If you’re a shopaholic in Abu Dhabi, then Hamdan Shopping Centre should be top of your list. The shopping complex is particularly famous for its jewellery shops, with skilled craftsmen able to design bespoke pieces in gold and other precious metals. Your search also ends here if you are searching for beautiful clothes, accessories, perfumes, home decor and so much more.

This shopping centre, which was built in the 1980s, is an iconic landmark in the city.

The shopping complex also boasts shops for souvenirs of camels, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, oud and dates, leather goods, handbags, wallets, sandals, totes and boots.

Zam Zam market

Have you heard of the Zam Zam Market? If not, it should be on your must-visit list which looks like a mini Meena Bazaar. Infact many residents address it as that. It is a haven to pick up trendy clothing, footwear, accessories etc. Sharjah residents’ shooping for Eid is never complete without stepping into the narrow lanes of Zam Zam Market.

Here you can pick up a dress at Dh70 going up to Dh500, with accessories starting as cheap as Dh5.

