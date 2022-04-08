Three lucky Mahzooz participants who won Dh100,000 each have received a memorable start to the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramanathan, a 35-year-old sales manager living in India, said he was overjoyed to receive an email informing him of his raffle draw win. “Every Saturday night, I check my email to see if I’ve received good news from Mahzooz. It finally happened!" he said.

The regular Mahzooz participant plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity. “As I won during Ramadan, I want to pass on my blessings by helping others. I will invest the remainder in real estate,” he said.

Ramanathan, who has previously won Dh35 thrice, also applauded Mahzooz for its inclusivity and ease of access. “The fact that anyone from around the world can participate is so great! Moreover, the Dh35 that goes to purchase a bottle of water and enter the draw is so affordable."

He added: “I only matched two numbers in the grand draw, but the raffle draw unlocked my luck. And now, the additional Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw happening at the end of April triples the opportunities to win. I’ll keep participating and hopefully win the 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8!”

Jordanian raffle draw winner Mohammad, 37, also has his sights set on the 2022 Nissan Patrol after his big win. “I really hope I win the 2022 Nissan Patrol that will be given away in the special Ramadan draw! It’s a very nice car and whoever wins it will be really lucky," he said.

The Dubai-based IT sales manager plans on spending his Dh100,000 Raffle Draw winnings on his family: “I’m going to use some of it to help my family back home, and the rest to take my kids and wife on a European vacation this summer.”

Sooraj, 41, an Abu Dhabi-based optical technician is looking forward to using his windfall to launch a business. “I’m thinking of starting an optical shop with this money. I haven’t made any other concrete plans.”

But Sooraj is certain he will keep participating in Mahzooz. “It’s amazing that for just Dh35, we now have three different opportunities to win prizes of great magnitude, including a car," he said.

Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan Mega Raffle draw being held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw all through the month whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws on www.mahzooz.ae. The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming grand draw on April 9 at 9pm.

