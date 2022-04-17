The knowledge-sharing platform commitment to giving back to society, Knowledge Oman in association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds have jointly collaborated to distribute Iftar meals and food provision kits to the needy families and homes in Al Amerat.

“We have engaged community members by collaborating with Malabar Gold & Diamonds to seek, identify and visit needy homes to distribute Iftar meals. The activity helps our members to learn about the values and impact of giving in a personal and professional capacity,” said Knowledge Oman President, Balqees al Hassani.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds have partnered with regional associations that include embassies, and like-minded organisations in GCC and Far East to distribute Iftar meals and food provision kits to deserving labourers and families. Knowledge Oman as part of its commitment to giving back during the month of Ramadhan has partnered with Malabar to jointly support the mission.

As part of the Knowledge Oman giving back programme, Knowledge Oman has visited Sultan Qaboos University Hospital to distribute gifts to the patients, help set up children library in Muscat and Musannah, support the blind association with IT labs, donate gifts and spend time with the elderly at the Rustaq care home, distributing food during Ramadhan and supporting the International Volunteers Initiative from idea to launch.

“Giving is a blessing yet doing it during the blessed month of Ramadhan is a big bonus from God. We are honoured to partner with Malabar and deliver the noble mission together,” said Tariq al Barwani, Founder of Knowledge Oman.

