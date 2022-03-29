Muscat: Ahead of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) is continuing its supervisory efforts in checking the markets in the Sultanate of Oman to ensure price stability and the availability of goods in sufficient quantities.

His Excellency Salim Al Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, started a series of inspection tours to the commercial centres in the capital Muscat last week. The authority and all its departments have developed action plans to intensify monitoring of the markets, explaining the mechanisms for implementing laws and regulations related to the protection of consumer rights in order not to exploit the advent of the holy month to raise prices.

Work teams have been formed that include judicial control officers and shop inspectors in order to monitor any abuses or violations that may occur before and during the month of Ramadan. They are checking on suppliers during this period to prevent exaggerated prices. The inspections are taking place on all shops, including fruit and vegetable markets, sheep pens and shops selling meat, car agencies, sewing shops, shops selling perfumes, incense, nuts, sweets and other sectors. The inspections are also to ensure the credibility of Ramadan promotions and the conformity of the offers with the applicable legal procedures.

These teams are scheduled to follow up on the markets during the morning and evening periods throughout the holy month.

