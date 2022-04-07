Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday called on citizens and residents to abide by the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 related to the precautionary measures against the virus during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The ROP said it will be working in coordination with the authorities concerned to follow and arrest violators and issue fines in accordance with the regulations stipulated earlier.

The ROP called on the public to adhere to the decisions of the Supreme Committee for the sake of community health and safety. ROP also called for avoidance of any violations that could lead to the closure of mosques, urging citizens and residents to report violations to 1099.

Last Tuesday, the Supreme Committee has issued decisions restricting Taraweeh prayer to the vaccinated only, and prohibiting the unvaccinated and children under 12 years from attending Taraweeh prayer.

The Supreme Committee also banned mass Iftars in mosques and other public places and the continuation of the precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in indoor settings including mosques.

Earlier, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs urged worshipers at the mosques to follow Covid-19 protocols for the sake of public health. It said many of those visiting places of worship for prayer do not bring their own prayer mat or wear face masks.

“We have noticed that some worshipers do not abide by the decisions of the Supreme Committee while performing prayers especially during Friday and Taraweeh prayers,” a spokesperson said.

“One must carry his/her prayer mat and wear a face mask throughout the prayer. Besides, keep social distance while standing for prayer and avoid gathering or hugging each other,” he said.

One shouldn’t share his prayer mat with others for any reason which is a clear violation of the rule. During the holy month of Ramadhan, mosques shall be open for Taraweeh prayers but there should be a mechanism to check the vaccination certificate of two doses and temperature checks at the entrance.

