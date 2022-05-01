Charitable initiatives around the Kingdom are working to support vulnerable children during the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the initiatives, “Super Farah”, aims to “draw a smile on each kid’s face”, according to its organiser, Farah Abu Hijleh.

The initiatives target orphanages, as well as the King Hussein Foundation’s patients.

“Super Farah”, which started three years ago as a baby-sitting service to help mothers have a greater work-life balance, is now hosting charitable activities for the most vulnerable kids.

“Visiting orphanages is one of several charity projects undertaken by Super Farah to instil in children community service values and a sense of social responsibility,” Abu Hijleh told The Jordan Times.

“There is no way to remove the grief children and their families experience, but we can at least play our own roles in consoling vulnerable individuals,” she added.

In an effort to raise awareness of orphaned children, another initiative, the “Be Positive” youth initiative hosts Orphanage Day every Ramadan, inviting orphans for a full day of fun activities.

“Orphanage Day is always a success, and it makes children feel good about themselves,” Aya Wael, the Be Positive co-founder, told The Jordan Times.

She added that there is “positive energy you can feel amongst everyone” during the Day.

Meanwhile, Ward Shaher, who volunteers with an orphanage in Amman, told The Jordan Times that community outreach has changed his perspective on many things.

“I used to get intimidated working in environments outside of my comfort zone,” Shaher added.

Shaher said that when someone volunteers for charity, it can give them a sense of satisfaction. “The satisfaction of giving back to the community is thrilling for me,” said Shaher.

