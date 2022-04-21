CARE International in Jordan organised an iftar (the fast-breaking meal at sunset) yesterday for some 250 Jordanian and Syrian families who benefit from diverse CARE Jordan services, including cash assistance and psychological support programmes.

The iftar comes as a show of appreciation for more than 2,670 disadvantaged Jordanian families and Syrian refugees during the holy month of Ramadan, who have already received emergency education and shelter assistance from the organisation, according to a CARE Jordan statement.

The beneficiaries who received assistance were selected according to CARE’s Basic Needs Assessment and the Ministry of Social Development’s selection criteria.

“CARE makes an additional effort to support vulnerable communities during the holy month to enable families to meet their urgent basic needs, access shelter and increase access to education for children who are at risk of or have already dropped out of school,” stated CARE Jordan Country Director, Ammar Abu Zayyad.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

