Rare single-, double- and triple-number vehicle plates will be up for grabs in multiple auctions, proceeds from which will support the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals drive.

Dubai’s AA8, F55, V66 and Y66; and Abu Dhabi’s 11, 20, 99 and 999 are among the fancy number plates that will go under the hammer to feed millions of hungry people in 50 countries.

In cooperation with Emirates Auction, the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auctions will be launched on Saturday, April 16, with the participation of elite businessmen as well as charity and humanitarian pioneers. The auctions will support the largest charity drive in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished, especially children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by disasters and crises.

The charity auctions will be held over two events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Additionally, a 555 online auction next week will have the public participate by bidding on a set of special vehicle plate numbers.

The auctions support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The first charity auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, Dubai, on April 16, while the second one will be at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on April 20.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The UAE community is keen to support humanitarian and charity initiatives that provide support to the needy around the world. The 1 Billion Meals initiative … employs the principle of crowdfunding to provide food support to the needy and the poor.”

555 online auction

As part of this auction, 555 distinct vehicle plate numbers will be up for grabs on April 17 and 18. This auction includes a series of numbers like 88, 111, 1111, 8888, 11111 and 777777.

The first edition of the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai was held last Ramadan in support of the ‘100 Million Meals’ drive. It raised Dh50.45 million in one night and helped the campaign more than double its original goal by collecting the equivalent of 220 million meals, which were distributed across 47 countries.

