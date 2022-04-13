For the ninth consecutive year, Alizz Islamic Bank is continuing its humanitarian role towards the community. It is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan by distributing food packages among low-income families in various governorates and wilayats across the sultanate. Implementing the principle of social solidarity, this initiative is part of the bank’s CSR strategy to conduct activities that enhance its partnership with society beyond Islamic banking.

A large number of Alizz Islamic Bank branch managers and staff volunteered to distribute food packages among low-income families in the governorates of Muscat, North Batinah, South Batinah, Dakhliyah, Dhofar and North Sharqiyah.

To help these families prepare for the month of Ramadan, the bank distributed 800 food packages containing essential items, including but not limited to rice, wheat, oil, milk, sugar etc. The initiative also aimed to encourage volunteerism among the bank’s employees and raise awareness about the benefits of giving back to society, besides boosting employee morale and creating a positive and productive work environment.

Such initiatives reflect the bank’s CSR commitment and its efforts to encourage various businesses across the sultanate to contribute to supporting low-income families, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

Murtadha Jawad, AGM – head of marketing and corporate communications, said, “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we are committed to supporting the growth and welfare of the communities in which we live and operate, as we believe that the growth of individuals and businesses relies on the prosperity of these communities. Our flagship CSR initiative, Iftar Say’im aims to promote the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among the bank’s employees and the community by providing essentials to low-income families. It is our responsibility as a bank to give back to society and we are proud to do so.”

