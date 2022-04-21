DUBAI- Coinciding with the activities taking place to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has announced a donation of AED5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

ADQ’s donation, equivalent to five million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to alleviate hunger worldwide and battle malnutrition, which claim the lives of 25,000 persons per day, 10,000 of whom are children. The continuous influx of donations to the 1 Billion Meals initiative coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, marked every year on Ramadan 19, reflecting the UAE’s values of giving and solidarity.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said, "Supporting the 1 Billion Meals initiative, through which the UAE is providing food support to vulnerable communities, is part of our social responsibility, and reflects our willingness to contribute to achieving the UAE’s goal to aid those who are most in need around the world."

"Our support coincides with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work and emphasises ADQ’s commitment to the values of giving and human fraternity laid by the late Sheikh Zayed. It contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a key player in sustainable regional and global development, and reiterates the importance of supporting all efforts to elevate human wellbeing and quality of life," he said.