Wizz Air, the UAE's ultra-low-fare airline has announced a promotion of 20 per cent off on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi.

The promotion will only be valid on tickets between April 18 and 19. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations.

Wizz Air has recently added more destinations to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Amman (Jordan) and Aqaba (Jordan) bringing in a new frontier of air travel.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the Eid holiday with an exciting 20 percent off on our ultra-low fares."

As Covid restrictions ease across the country, Abu Dhabi has removed PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers.

