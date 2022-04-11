DUBAI, 11th April, 2022 (WAM) - In support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is being organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to provide food support to the needy and the poor in 50 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan, Giving Challenge has been launched, in partnership with crowdfunding platform YallaGive, witnessing the participation of more than 105 government entities, companies, schools, individuals and educational institutions in the UAE.

Giving Challenge provides a competitive challenge for employees, students and individuals and, in doing so, helps stimulate a community movement in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative. Through the platform, a portfolio will be allocated to each participating institution, company or school, and challenge participants will be able to donate by choosing any amount they specify to contribute to their portfolio’s total. These challenges will create a spirit of competition and motivate greater efforts to reach the campaign’s funding total.

Smart Crowdfunding Solutions YallaGive, the smart digital platform, provides every institution, company or school with options to introduce its employees, faculty and students to the 1 Billion Meals initiative and its global scope of work. The platform also allows each institution or company to set a specific fundraising goal – such as AED200,000 – and create an exciting, community-minded approach to achieving these important humanitarian goals.

"The education community in Dubai is known for its generosity and its willingness to come together to help others. We know from experience that we can make a significant positive impact when we work together towards a common goal. We’re proud to take part in an initiative that will have long-lasting benefit to the lives of others, and to be able to accomplish this with our education community," said Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Ahmad Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Steering Committee and CEO of Radio and TV Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated, noted, "Dubai Media Incorporated is keen on participating in unique initiatives, especially those that are consistent with the vision and objectives of humanity, which is clearly represented in the 1 Billion Meals initiative. Through its participation, DMI aims to provide support and exclusive media coverage of the initiative’s activities and operations, as well as contribute to food support and food security to enhance the values of giving, extending a helping hand, and charitable and humanitarian work, in line with the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Our participation as a media partner and supporter of the initiative realises the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support institutional humanitarian work, achieve its sustainability and expand its positive impact by focusing on the concept of sustainable community financing, where everyone can contribute in different ways and methods, whether material or logistical, or media, or otherwise. Today, we are devoting our efforts within the initiative to spread the culture of hope and positivity in the UAE and the world to achieve the desired development and reach a better future for all."

The 1 Billion Meals Initiative The 1 Billion Meals initiative is organised by MBRGI, in cooperation with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), and local humanitarian and charity institutions in beneficiary countries, to deliver food support and food parcels directly to beneficiaries in the less fortunate communities that the initiative covers in 50 countries around the world.

