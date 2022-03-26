WORLD
HALA RAMADAN 2022
RETAIL
F&B apps to witness spike in orders during Ramadan
EDUCATION
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Reduced school timings, rules announced for Dubai private schools
RAMADAN
As Ramadan approaches, easing of COVID measures restores hope for businesses in Bahrain
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022: Best places for Iftar in the UAE
LATEST STORIES
RAMADAN
Saudi Supreme Court calls on Muslims to sight Ramadan moon
RAMADAN
Tips for maintaining healthy skin and hair during Ramadan
RAMADAN
Saudi's MoE approves schedule of Ramadan school hours
RAMADAN
Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry issues guidelines for Ramadan iftar projects
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022: First day of the holy month announced
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022: Some UAE residents will fast up to 20 minutes more than others; here’s why
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 sale in UAE: 9 promotions that offer up to 90% discounts
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: What rules you need to know about the Holy Month
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Reduced work timings for private sector announced
EDITOR'S CHOICE
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022: Some UAE residents will fast up to 20 minutes more than others; here’s why
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: What rules you need to know about the Holy Month
RAMADAN
Plant-based alternatives are becoming mainstream during Ramadan
MORE ON HALA RAMADAN 2022
RAMADAN
UAE sets value of Zakat Al Fitr at $6.8
RAMADAN
Itikaf to resume at Holy Mosques after a two-year hiatus
RAMADAN
Tough checks urged on Ramadan food prices: Bahrain
RAMADAN
Fashion exhibition brings Ramadan Edit to Dubai
RAMADAN
Ramadan will begin on April 2: Emirates Astronomical Society
RAMADAN
UAE authority announces guidelines for Ramadan Iftar tent set-up
RAMADAN
Fuel derivative prices to remain unchanged during Ramadan despite global price hike — PM
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Iftar, Imsak, prayer timings revealed
RAMADAN
Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces one billion meals initiative
MOST READ
1
BTS activation zones in Morocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia
2
Eikonikos seeks to cash in Dubai government's new law for digital asset sector
3
High-performance redefined: Introducing the all-new Audi RS3.
4
Ramadan 2022: First day of the holy month announced
5
Apple’s iPad Air sees strong consumer demand in Dubai
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener