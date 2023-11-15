WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday said it does not support striking a hospital from the air and does not want to see a firefight in a hospital after the Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid against Hamas at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

"We do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don't want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, who did not wish to be named. "Hospitals and patients must be protected," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)