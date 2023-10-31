UNITED NATIONS: The United States made clear to Israel that it was concerned about a shutdown of communications in the Gaza Strip, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

"We've made this clear to Israeli leaders and we understand communication networks have started to be restored," she said. "This is essential. A shutdown of telecommunication imperils the lives of civilians, U.N. personnel and humanitarian workers and risks exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech)