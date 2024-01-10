London-based media outlet The New Arab announced on Tuesday the release of one of its Palestinian journalists from Israeli custody, alleging he faced torture during more than a month in detention.

Diaa al-Kahlout, who was among dozens of Palestinians shown detained by Israeli troops and stripped to their underwear in north Gaza last month, had been released back into the Palestinian territory, the Qatari-owned outlet said.

In an report on its website, Kahlout told The New Arab he had faced "indescribably tough and difficult" conditions following his arrest.

The 37-year-old said he had been beaten and tortured.

"The moment I was detained, Israeli soldiers crowded round me... before they gagged me with tape so I couldn't speak."

Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said following his arrest the journalist was briefly held in Eshel prison in Israel and was subjected to torture, according to several of the organisation's sources.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen launched their October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants of Hamas, considered a "terrorist" group by the United States and European Union, also took around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 of them remain captive, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel has responded to the deadliest attack in its history with relentless bombardment, a siege and then a ground invasion of Gaza that have killed at least 23,210 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Footage of the men, including Kahlout, stripped down to their underwear, with some of them appearing to hand over weapons, was last month aired by Israeli media, which reported the alleged surrender of Hamas militants.

The clips sparked outrage on social media, with Hamas denying the individuals were members of its armed wing.

The Israeli army said it often strips people that it deems could pose a threat to ensure they do not carry arms or explosives.

RSF has said Israel has arrested a total of 38 Palestinian journalists since October 7 and is currently holding 31.

"This intimidation, this terror, these endless attempts to silence Palestinian journalism, whether by chains, bullets or bombs, must stop," said Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF's Middle East desk.

"We call for the immediate release of all detained journalists and for their urgent protection," he added.