French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday "nothing can justify targeting civilians" after a deadly strike on a Gaza hospital and called for humanitarian access to the coastal strip "without delay".

"Nothing can justify a strike against a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians. France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza which caused so many Palestinian victims. We think of them," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay."