Israeli police said Sunday that officers responding to a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank shot a Palestinian girl, with medics confirming the child's death.

According to a police statement and footage shared by the force, a van driver swerved into officers at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah, prompting them to open fire.

"As a result of shooting at the terrorists, a girl who was in another vehicle at the checkpoint was hurt," police said.

Israel's emergency medical agency Magen David Adom said a three-year-old girl "was pronounced deceased" after an examination.

Police said the suspected assailants had also been shot, but their condition wasn't immediately clear.

Footage from security cameras released by the police showed a van passing through the checkpoint in Bidu, with a smaller van quickly following, hitting officers and driving away.

The police can be seen opening fire in the direction of both vehicles.

In a statement, the police said "the terrorists were neutralised" during the incident but a "preliminary examination" suggested the vehicle with the child was also affected.

They added that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

The Israeli medical organisation said the three-year-old girl was then brought to their team at the scene.

"Following a medical assessment, she was pronounced deceased," a statement said.