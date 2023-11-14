The Israeli army confirmed Tuesday the identity of a soldier held hostage by Hamas, after the publication by the armed wing of the Palestinian group showed the young woman in captivity.

The army wrote in a statement that "our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organisation", officially confirming a hostage's identity for the first time, after Hamas gunmen abducted about 240 people when they stormed across the militarised border from Gaza on October 7.