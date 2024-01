The intensive phase of Israel's war with Hamas militants in southern Gaza will end soon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

"We made it clear that the intensive manoeuvering stage would last for approximately three months," he told a news conference. "In southern Gaza we will reach this achievement and it will end soon."

In recent weeks the army has stepped up its military operations and bombardments in Gaza's southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.