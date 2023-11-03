GENEVA: The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday the cost of meeting the needs of people in Gaza and the West Bank was estimated at $1.2 billion.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people - that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank - is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

On Oct. 12, OCHA had initially appealed for $294 million to support nearly 1.3 million people.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it said. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)



