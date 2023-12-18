The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 110 Palestinians had been killed since the previous day in Israeli strikes on a northern part of the territory.

In a brief statement, the ministry said "there were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabalia," bringing to 110 the number of deaths in the area since Sunday.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.

On Friday, the ministry said at least 18,800 people had been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory offensive in Gaza following Hamas's shock attacks of October 7.