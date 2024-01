Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday said his Palestinian militant group "will never be defeated" after the killing of deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in Lebanon in a strike blamed on Israel.

"A movement whose leaders and founders fall as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated," Haniyeh said in a televised address.

Lebanese security officials said Aruri was killed in an Israeli drone strike in a Beirut southern suburb.