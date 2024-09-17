Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address Gaza ceasefire efforts with Egyptian officials this week, the State Department said Monday, as he visits the key US ally which has played an important role in truce talks.

Blinken "will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.