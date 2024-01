US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday during a visit to Qatar that the killing of two Al Jazeera journalists in a strike in Gaza was an "unimaginable tragedy".

"This is an unimaginable tragedy. And that's also been the case for... far too many innocent Palestinian men, women and children," Blinken said of the deaths of Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, announced earlier by the Qatar-based network.