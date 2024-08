WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke with the Saudi foreign minister about the importance of a Gaza ceasefire deal, the State Department said.

Blinken and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also discussed the need for the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to participate in a ceasefire talks this month, the department added. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Eric Beech)