US President Joe Biden will travel from Israel to Amman on Wednesday for talks with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, the White House said.

Biden will "reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self determination, and he'll discuss again the humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza", National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.