RAFAH - A UAE humanitarian aid convoy to assist the residents of the Gaza Strip has arrived at the Rafah crossing. It is part of the UAE's annual winter campaign titled “Be Their Warmth" to bring much-needed relief to Palestinians facing the harsh winter amidst the ongoing conflict.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched the annual winter campaign, under the theme “Be Their Warmth”, as part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation.

The convoy, which is preparing to enter the Gaza Strip, consists of 10 trucks carrying about 1.65 million pieces of winter clothing and blankets for Gazans, particularly those who are in vulnerable camps and facing severe cold weather.

This campaign comes in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The campaign strives to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian situation and the sufferings of the most vulnerable groups, especially children.

This swift response to Gaza's dire situation exemplifies the UAE's long-standing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people. It underscores the nation's unwavering humanitarian principles and solid resolve to stand by its brethren in times of need.

The ERC further explained that a significant portion of the proceeds from its annual winter campaign will be directed to aid Gazan families and children during this harsh winter. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Authority has offered an opportunity for donors to help people of Gaza as part of this campaign.

The ERC called on philanthropists to participate in the campaign and extend donations in kind or cash. They can offer aid for various purposes such as “Winter campaign in Gaza: AED30”; “Winter clothing: AED 200”; “Winter campaign: AED10”; Heating device: AED300”; “Heating firewood: AED300”; “Medical package: AED150” and “Food package: AED200”.

The ERC has made it easy for everyone to contribute to the campaign. Donations can be made in kind or through a variety of convenient channels, including the website, bank deposits, smartphone applications, text messages, a toll-free number, cash donation boxes, and electronic devices. The authority has also deployed its representatives in about 175 locations across the country, especially in commercial centres, markets, and various institutions.