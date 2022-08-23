ArabFinance: Monetary policy makers in Egypt are expected to opt for a gradual devaluation of the EGP instead of any abrupt changes to avoid a surge in inflation, Moody’s said in a report cited by Asharq Business on August 21st.

Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 14.6% in July 2022, compared to 6.1% in the same month of 2021.

The effectiveness of this path will depend on the continuation of inflows from the GCC and other official sources to offset the impact of net outflows, currency devaluation, inflation, and the increase in the cost of borrowing from both local and foreign sources, along with the surge in debt service, Moody’s report noted.

Egypt’s total debt service surged 105.76% year-on-year (YoY) during the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, recording $6.292 billion.

However, this policy is not without risks, as a rigid exchange rate would delay an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and hinder access to global debt markets, the report remarked.

Moody’s report referred to the appointment of Hassan Abdallah as acting governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and to the strong regional relationships he formed during his time at the Arab African International Bank, especially with GCC partners. This comes in the light of Egypt’s increasing financial exposure to the GCC, which exceeded $25.9 billion of Egypt’s liquid international reserves at the end of July.

Egypt’s net international reserves (NIR) recorded $33.143 billion at the end of July 2022.