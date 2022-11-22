ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today congratulated the Emir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the people of Qatar on the start of the 2022 World Cup.

During a telephone conversation between the two leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to H.H. Sheikh Tamim and emphasised the UAE’s support for Qatar in hosting a successful tournament, which represents a great achievement for the State of Qatar and the Arab world.

Sheikh Tamim extended his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and wished him good health and further progress and prosperity for the UAE.